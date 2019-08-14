1in.am reports that Masis Mayilian, Nagorno-Karabakh’s foreign minister, on Tuesday signaled his intention to ruin in next year’s Karabakh presidential election. The publication says that the move “thwarted a revolutionary scenario” in Karabakh and bodes well for the conduct of a “competitive election” there. It suggests that the current Karabakh leadership is unlikely to field or support a single presidential candidate. “This is an important and at the same time new reality in Artsakh’s elections,” it says. “In all previous presidential elections held in Artsakh the issue of power succession was decided in Yerevan. The situation has now changed radically and qualitatively.”

“Aravot” quotes Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that Moscow believes the final status of Karabakh must be decided as a result of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations. The paper says this position seems to contradict Yerevan’s long-standing calls for international mediators to define Karabakh’s status in their peace proposals. “Has Moscow changed its position and does it believe that Artsakh’s status should be determined by [Nikol] Pashinian and [Ilham] Aliyev during their negotiations, rather than through a legally binding expression of [Karabakh residents’] will?” it asks. It also urges the Armenian authorities to explain reasons for such a change.

Lragir.am says the latest anti-government protests and resulting debates in Russia on the future of President Vladimir Putin are making it experience a feeling of déjà vu. The publication argues that similar discussions unfolded in Armenia ten years ago. It sees similarities between Putin’s regime and the former Armenian government, saying that they both have relied on corruption and suppression of civil rights.

(Lilit Harutiunian)