Armenian, Russian PMs Speak Of ‘Dynamic Growth’ In Bilateral Ties

The prime ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the “strategic relations” between the two countries as they met on the sidelines of a Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) session in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

According to the press office of the Armenian prime minister, in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata Nikol Pashinian and Dmitry Medvedev also addressed further development of commercial and economic links, expansion of trade, plans for joint projects.

“Pashinian and Medvedev stated that there is a dynamic growth in bilateral relations, and active work should be continued to strengthen and develop Armenian-Russian allied relations,” Pashinian’s press office said.

The Russian prime minister reportedly welcomed Armenia’s “successful presidency” in the EEU and spoke about progress in bilateral relations, citing as evidenced frequent high-level official meetings and contacts at various levels.

The prime minister of Armenia, for his part, welcomed the course of strategic cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow and expressed satisfaction, in particular, with progress in the field of tourism.

According to the results of the first six months of 2019, the number of Russian tourists visiting Armenia increased by 19 percent as compared to the same period last year, Pashinian said.

In the context of further development of bilateral relations, the Armenian premier highlighted the importance of the full use of the EEU’s potential.

“During the meeting the prime ministers of Armenia and Russia addressed issues related to cooperation in the field of natural gas supply, nuclear power, air transport, as well as a number of other issues on the bilateral agenda. The two also exchanged views on the issues recently raised in Armenian and Russian media,” the press release said.