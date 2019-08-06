“Zhoghovurd” says that apart from being an occasion for strengthening ties among Armenians from around the world, pan-Armenian Games also provide a good opportunity for local businesses. The paper reminds its readers that this year the opening of the Games is due to take place in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert on August 6. “It is several days now that hotels and inns in and around Stepanakert have had no vacant rooms and local restaurants and cafes have stayed very busy. Even people who have never rented out their apartments before have now done so,” the paper reports.

Lragir.am suggests that by deploring in his speech at a rally in Stepanakert on August 5 “any attempt to bring in foreign forces in settling domestic Armenian affairs” Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian hinted at a possible external factor in Nagorno-Karabakh’s presidential elections slated for 2020. The online paper claims that plausible candidates in the upcoming elections may be linked to certain Russian circles.

“Aravot” regards Prime Minister Pashinian’s references to a ‘secret report’ that was drawn up still under the previous government and describing Armenia as an ‘institutionally paralyzed and failed state” as an attempt to justify the current situation with the “heavy legacy of the past.” At the same time, the daily’s editor writes: “The old system did have some major shortcomings and was largely inefficient, but it did solve some problems in some ways. The old system was based on corrupt money and those responsible for specific spheres managed to provide quick fixes using that corrupt money when things got worse. It could not last for long. The system was doomed to collapse sooner or later. Creating a clean system that will work like it does in civilized countries is very difficult but doable.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)