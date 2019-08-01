Armenian PM Touts Budget Revenues Growth

State budget revenues in Armenia grew by 25.1 percent in the first half of this year as compared to the same period of 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, citing official statistics.

In absolute terms, he wrote, revenues of the state budget increased by 152 billion drams (over $318 million).

Pashinian reminded that before coming to power last year he promised that under his administration budget revenues in Armenia would rise by 25-30 percent within a year or two.

The head of the Armenian government listed a number of large projects that he said have been made possible to implement due to the increase in budget revenues.

“The salaries of military servicemen have been raised by an average of 10 percent from June 1; the salaries of about 38,000 teachers will be increased by 10 percent from September 1. Pensions will be increased by 10 percent on January 1, 2020. An additional 7.4 billion drams (about $15.5 million) will be allocated for road construction, with a total of 330 kilometers of roads to be renovated. An additional 10 billion drams (about $21 million) will be provided to communities through subvention programs for community projects; 3 billion drams (about $6.3 million) will be spent to provide, through one program, homes for families who lost theirs in the 1988 earthquake and to whom the State’s obligations are de jure registered,” said Pashinian.

In another Facebook post earlier this week, the Armenian prime minister also presented official statistics showing an increase in the number of active taxpaying entities in the country.

Thus, during the period from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019 the number of economic agents actively paying taxes in Armenia increased by 24,500.

According to the statistics, as of July 1, 2018, Armenia had a total of 101,264 economic entities, of which 70,643 were active taxpayers. The same figures released for this year are 103,331 and 95,196, respectively.