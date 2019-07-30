“Zhoghovurd” refers to the weekend incidents at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in which at least one soldier was killed and two others were wounded, suggesting that the kind of escalation of tensions outside the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, at the internationally recognized state frontier is a rather rare occurrence. Hence, the paper says, is the rather rare tough reaction of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that slammed Azerbaijan over “intentional and provocative ceasefire violations”. “This means that the situation at the Armenian border has changed, but this change appears to be unnoticeable for broader public and political circles, because no one has voiced any alarm in this regard. The impression is that the statement of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not concern Armenia’s borders,” the paper writes.

Lragir.am claims that certain ‘pro-Armenian’ experts in Russia have recently been working actively to pit the ethnic Armenian authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh against the government of Armenia. The online paper suggests that one of the purposes of such efforts is geopolitical and is related to the possible deployment of Russian troops in the southern part of the territory controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities. It tries to understand whether Samvel Babayan, a former Karabakh army commander who seeks to make a bid in the elections of Nagorno-Karabakh’s leader scheduled for next year, has anything to do with this, considering his statements about the ‘Russian mandate’. The paper equally questions the position of the current Karabakh authorities and their plausible candidate. “Participants of the current political process in Nagorno-Karabakh should take into account all possible scenarios and be mindful of their responsibility,” the online paper writes.

The editor of “Aravot” cites a phone call from one businessman close to former Armenian authorities in which the latter complained that the paper ‘discredited’ him as more proof that last year’s change of government was a correct step. “As I often do, I suggested that this businessman lay out his vision in our newspaper. The businessman did not agree to that. Then, as an alternative, I suggested that he file a lawsuit to achieve justice. In reply, the man said that I discredit ‘our heroic nation’ and want ‘to turn everyone into informants.’ A short time afterwards the same businessman sent me an SMS with obscenities. I write about this story because it once again reassured me that regardless of what the current government is doing, the revolution that took place in April-May last year was right, in particular, because the so-called impudent way of communicating with the media mainly seems to be in the past… I say ‘mainly’ because some relapses still sometimes occur,” the editor writes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)