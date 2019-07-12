“Haykakan Zhamanak” describes as “unexpected” the Constitutional Court’s decision to look into and rule on the legality of the most serious of accusations leveled against former President Robert Kocharian. The decision was made at the request of a Yerevan court of first instance which suggested that the accusation is unconstitutional and suspended Kocharian’s trial because of that. The pro-government paper notes that the Yerevan court’s moves were overturned by the Court of Appeals on June 25. It goes on to accuse the Constitutional Court of seeking to let Kocharian avoid prosecution.

“So what is happening now is a political, not legal, process, and the Constitutional Court, which is supposed to the most impartial state body and stay miles away from politics, is turning into a political tool,” says the paper edited by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian. It says this tool, is “skillfully used” by Armenia’s former rulers.

“Zhamanak” reports on a decision by Tigran Urikhanian, a parliament deputy from the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), to resign from the National Assembly. The resignation has still not come into force. The paper notes that although Urikhanian has stopped attending parliament sessions he remains a member of official parliamentary delegations making trips abroad. “In particular, Urikhanian participated in a session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Luxembourg on July 4-8,” it says. “So he has terminated his duties inside Armenia, but not outside it.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that the Armenian Ministry of Health has been too slow to react to recent signs of a contamination of Lake Sevan. “How can they for months be indifferent to such an important problem and fail to give the public expert advice?” asks the paper. “Last year, Health Minister Arsen Torosian swam in the lake to prove that its waters are not contaminated. Why has he not promptly said this year, ‘People, do not enter Lake Sevan, it’s dangerous.’”

(Lilit Harutiunian)