“Aravot” says that former President Robert Kocharian is the main architect of a “criminal-oligarchic corrupt system” that has ruled Armenia. “Of course, the seeds of that system, including vote rigging, were sown in the 1990s,” writes the paper. “But at the time that was happening in a spontaneous fashion, against the background of the breakup of the Soviet system, property redistribution and impunity granted to some participants of the [Karabakh] war. But it was Robert Kocharian who made these things systemic in with his trademark determination and organizational skills. He decided who and when can do business and who cannot; who must earn how much and pay up to whom; what TV stations can and cannot report, and so on. While preserving this system, Serzh Sarkisian tried to loosen the screws, so to speak. But that ultimately led to regime change. This is the system which [Nikol] Pashinian and his team are sincerely trying to dismantle.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Poland’s ambassador to Armenia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Yerevan after the Polish Embassy refused to issue a visa to an Armenian reporter planning to visit Europe. The paper hails the move, saying that Western diplomatic missions must not create “obstacles” to travellers from Armenia. It says people planning to emigrate to the European Union and stay there illegally will always find ways of doing that.

“Hraparak” says that even the Armenian judiciary has often “ignored” decisions made by the country’ Constitutional Court. The paper says this explains why the court has not played a major role in the day-to-day lives of Armenians. “And it is at least weird to say now that there is a constitutional crisis in the country just because the Constitutional Court is not fully staffed or because it is not fully clarified whether Constitutional Court judges are mere ‘members’ or real judges,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)