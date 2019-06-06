“Haykakan Zhamanak” denounces the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) for justifying a violent attack on an activist of Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK). “In other words, Dashnaktsutyun claims responsibility for that violence,” writes the paper. “With such actions, they are attempting to instill in the public consciousness the notion that the society has no right to express an opinion about individuals who had provided some services to the country in the past. That is to say that they are attempting to cast doubt on the principle of everyone’s equality before the law.” It says they are “exploiting the past because they simply have no other means of dodging the law.”

“Zhamanak” reports and comments on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s latest criticism of Nagorno-Karabakh’s leadership. In particular, he claimed on Wednesday that Armenia’s previous government did not inform Stepanakert about details of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks. “It means that although Armenia’s prime minister is more frank in his dealings with Stepanakert the latter shows solidarity with representatives of the former regime, something in which Armenia’s prime minister sees an element of conspiracy,” writes the paper.

“Past” quotes Andranik Kocharian, the pro-government chairman of the Armenian parliament committee on defense and security, as saying that lawyers like Vahe Grigorian, whom President Armen Sarkissian has nominated for the Constitutional Court, “must run our judicial system.” “This may be the confirmation of reports that … the authorities will be trying to exert pressure on [Constitutional Court Chairman] Hrayr Tovmasian so that he resigns and they can appoint Vahe Grigorian as Constitutional Court chairman,” claims the paper. “The authorities have already taken the first steps. Several persons yesterday gathered outside the Constitutional Court and demanded Tovmasian’s resignation.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that over the past year “a considerable part of the public” has demanded that the new authorities “relentlessly” jail and dispossess members of the former regime. “Societies have always formulated such demands during revolutions in various countries,” writes the paper. “It is not accidental that in Europe revolutions were always accompanied by bloodbaths. Nevertheless, the [Armenian] authorities have avoided pleasing crowds and are instead guided by their own decisions.” It says that they can explain and sell those decisions to Armenians through a “constant dialogue.”

