Charge Dropped Against ‘Violent’ Armenian Mayor

Investigators have dropped one of the two accusations brought against the mayor of an Armenian town who was allegedly involved in violent attacks on anti-government protesters during last year’s “velvet revolution.”

Mayor Davit Hambardzumian of Masis, a small town just south of Yerevan, was charged in June with organizing and participating in one such assault in the Armenian capital on April 22, 2018.

The incident occurred just hours after Nikol Pashinian, the main organizer of mass protests against former President Serzh Sarkisian’s continued rule, was detained by security forces. Hundreds of Pashinian supporters demonstrating in Yerevan’s southern Erebuni district were attacked by several dozen masked men wielding sticks and electric shock guns.

Hambardzumian, who was affiliated with Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK), strongly denied any involvement in what Armenia’s Investigative Committee characterized as violent “mass disturbances.”

A spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Naira Harutiunian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service on Thursday that Hambardzumian has been cleared of that accusation. But she made clear that he still risks up to five years’ imprisonment on another charge filed in July.

The “hooliganism” charge stems from another assault on anti-Sarkisian protesters that reportedly occurred near Masis later on April 22, 2018. An Investigative Committee statement said at the time that four protesters sustained major injuries as a result. One of them was shot and wounded.

The 33-year-old mayor was arrested in July despite denying that accusation as well. He was released from custody on bail in September.

Hambardzumian, who has managed to retain the post of Masis mayor, was among local government officials who joined Prime Minister Pashinian in attending a business forum held in the Ararat province on May 4. Speaking to reporters, he said does not consider the charges leveled against him politically motivated.

Hambardzumian also stressed that he is working with the new Armenian government “very well.” “There is no pressure from the government,” he said.