Opposition Leader Slams Pashinian’s ‘Lukashenko-Style’ Outburst

The leader of a major Armenian opposition party on Thursday accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian of illegally firing and disrespecting customs officers in a way reminiscent of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s public outbursts.

Pashinian ordered one of the officers, Hayk Martirosian, to “stand at attention” in his presence as he began inspecting a customs terminal in Yerevan on Tuesday. He also berated Martirosian after entering an office room and noticing an unwashed Armenian flag lying there.

He then ordered senior officials from the State Revenue Service (SRC) to fire everyone working in that room, saying that they disrespected a state symbol. Martirosian resigned as a result.

Human rights activists condemned Pashinian’s behavior, saying that he is not legally allowed to order such sackings. They also decried Martirosian’s humiliation in front of TV cameras.

“I agree with the human rights activists because there are laws and rules and the prime minister’s orders did not conform to the existing labor and customs service legislation,” said Edmon Marukian of the Bright Armenia Party (LHK), one of the two opposition groups represented in the parliament.

“Even if that officer disrespected the national flag it doesn’t mean that we must disrespect him too … This is a Lukashenko style. Such things must not be done,” Marukian told RFE/RL’s Armenian service.

“Such behavior does not befit the leader of a democratic country and it is naturally criticized by the human rights protection community and us,” he said, speaking at the Strasbourg headquarters of the Council of Europe.

Pashinian was unrepentant about his conduct when he spoke to journalists on Wednesday. He said he was right to “protect the Armenian flag” and will therefore not withdraw his sacking orders.

It emerged on Thursday that the customs terminal chief, Hayk Mirzoyan, also tendered his resignation. The SRC chief, Davit Ananian, denied pressuring Mirzoyan and Martirosian to quit their jobs.

Ananian claimed that Pashinian “urged,” rather than ordered, personnel firings and that the officers simply responded to the prime minister’s “appeal.” “Neither I nor the prime minister have the right to dismiss people [from the customs service,]” he told the press.

Later in the day, the SRC denied rumors that other officers working at the customs terminal processing imported cars have gone on strike in protest.