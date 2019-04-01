Russia ‘Thanked’ For Karabakh Mediation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the latest Armenian-Azerbaijani summit and reportedly praised Russia’s efforts to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a phone call on Monday.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Pashinian “informed” Putin about the results of his March 29 talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Vienna and “expressed gratitude to the Russian side for its weighty mediating role in the negotiation process.”

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to further assist in the search for solutions to the key aspects of the [Karabakh] settlement, including in the OSCE Minsk Group framework,” added the statement.

Russia has long been co-heading the Minsk Group with the United States and France. Diplomats from the three mediating powers were present at the Vienna summit along with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

An Armenian newspaper claimed last week that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian paid a confidential visit to Moscow ahead of the summit. The Foreign Ministry in Yerevan did not deny the report.

Pashinian’s press office likewise said that the prime minister discussed the Vienna talks with Putin. It did not elaborate.

The two leaders also discussed Russian-Armenian ties, the office said, adding that they stressed the importance of the upcoming meeting in Moscow of a Russian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation. The commission mainly deals with economic issues.