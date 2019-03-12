Soldier Arrested In Karabakh Army Death Probe

A soldier has been arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh on suspicion of killing a fellow conscript in the ethnic Armenian defense army reported earlier on Tuesday, according to investigators.

The Armenia-based Investigative Committee said on its official website that the arrested soldier, whose identity is not disclosed yet, is suspected of committing murder.

Earlier, military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh reported that in the early hours of March 12, 19-year-old conscript Karen Karapetian sustained a fatal gunshot wound at an outpost in the northeastern direction of the ‘line of contact’ with Azerbaijan.

Still at the early stage of the probe the Investigative Committee ruled out that the Armenian soldier might have been killed with a bullet released from Azerbaijani military positions.