Lragir.am says that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has warned against any “conspiracy against our state,” citing the example of an Armenian king assassinated by the Romans in the 4th century. The publication says observers and politicians are now guessing about which “geopolitical center” this warning is addressed to. It suggests that Pashinian first and foremost referred to internal Armenian forces that could be used by foreign powers.

“Zhamanak” is concerned over former President Robert Kocharian’s claim that Pashinian’s government will grapple with a crisis of legitimacy already this fall. The paper notes that Kocharian is not talking about a decline in the government’s popularity. “This doesn’t mean that there will indeed be a problem of legitimacy,” it says. “The statement must be looked at in a different context. It is a proposal to both Armenian political forces and external forces that are not quite enthusiastic about the ‘velvet revolution’ in Armenia. Interestingly, that proposal came in the wake of Nikol Pashinian’s statements made in Iran against politicians serving the interests of foreign states … Who will accept Robert Kocharian’s proposal?”

“Zhoghovurd” reports on Pashinian’s comments made on Monday to members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs. In particular, Pashinian stressed the need for the international community to respect the Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination. “At the same time he recalled the final declaration of the OSCE summit in Budapest in 1994 with which the international community recognized Baku and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as parties to the conflict,” writes the paper. It says that Pashinian is thus trying to win international recognition of Karabakh.

(Lilit Harutiunian)