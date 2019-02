“Zhoghovurd” reacts to Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s remark that Armenian army units were involved in and “performed their duties” during the events of March 2008 in Yerevan. The paper says that the Armenian constitution bars the military from any involvement in domestic political processes.

“Aravot” comments on controversy caused by private donations that have been made in recent months to a charity run by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian. Many of those donors are companies belonging to wealthy individuals who were close to Armenia’s former leadership. Some critics go as far as to claim that they are thus earning privileged treatment by the current government. The paper disagrees with such claims. “In the past, part of such donations was made secretly and in cash, and their amounts and use was impossible to control,” it says. “Now all that is done transparently.” It argues that the public can now also see what that money is spent on. “So the difference is huge,” it says.

The same is true for lavish bonuses that have been paid to senior government officials, continues “Aravot.” It dismisses claims that the bonuses replaced bribes, making the same argument. “We know about the bonuses and are therefore able to discuss their ethical aspects,” it says.

“Zhamanak” reports that Russia’s ruling United Russia Party and Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) have signed a memorandum on cooperation which reaffirms a similar document signed by them in 2009. The paper notes that the memorandum was signed on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow by an Armenian parliamentary delegation headed by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. It calls this a sort of “signal” issued to Mirzoyan or even Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance.

