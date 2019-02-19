Lragir.am reacts to Russian defense analyst Igor Korotchenkov’s claim that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and other senior Armenian officials are members of an “unofficial club” sponsored by the British Embassy in Yerevan. Korotchenkov has also said that Russia will not tolerate Armenia’s “attempts to sit on two tables.” The online publication links these claims to a series of anti-Armenian talk shows aired by Russian TV channels in recent days. It says that Kremlin-linked commentators periodically portray last year’s regime change in Armenia as a Western-backed “color revolution” and that they are assisted by some “representatives of Armenia’s former ruling regime” in that endeavor.

“Zhoghovurd” reiterates its belief that former President Serzh Sarkisian turned Armenia into a parliamentary republic in a bid to extend his decade-long rule. “Therefore, serious discussions on a change of the government system in Armenia are really necessary, especially given that the authorities intend to enact constitutional changes,” writes the paper. “A constitution adopted for one person through a rigged referendum contains serious obstacles and pitfalls.”

“Aravot” disapproves of harsh verbal attacks on Pashinian voiced by his political opponents and other critics. “Let us differentiate attacks from criticism,” editorializes the paper. “When the target is a person, rather than a practice, when something is said in an ill-tempered manner, that is an attack. When you see nothing good in your target, that is an attack too.” The paper says it is equally wrong for the authorities to respond to such attacks in kind. The authorities should also realize that what they hear in the parliament from opposition lawmakers is criticism, not attacks. “In this case, the reactions of the prime minister and his allies were not adequate,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)