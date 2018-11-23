“Zhamanak” looks at the former ruling HHK’s election campaign motto: “If you are concerned, vote for Republicans.” “Apparently the HHK forgot to add what those concerns are about,” the paper comments scathingly. It says many supporters of the former ruling party must be “concerned” that they can no longer break laws, take bribes or rig elections.

“Especially in the last 20 years Armenia’s water resources have been used, or rather wasted, in the most savage way,” alleges “Zhoghovurd.” “And that has been done for the enrichment of the former rulers.” The paper reports in this context that prosecutors have now launched criminal proceedings against the owners of 150 hydroelectric plants suspected of serious environmental violations.

Lragir.am reports that Armenia’s Russian-managed railway network has decided to suspend a rail ferry service between Georgian and Russian Black Sea ports operated by it together with other firms. The online publication says the decision comes ahead of the entry into force of a Georgian government ban on the transit of trucks laden with wheat through Georgia’s territory. It fears that the move will disrupt imports of wheat to Armenia. “The situation resembles the early 1990s when Armenia was subjected to a gas blockade,” it says.

“Past” says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s decision to stage a “big march” in Yerevan on Saturday is clearly related to the December 9 parliamentary elections. “Pashinian and some other forces have already unofficially started their election campaigns, turning [the official start of campaigning on] November 26 into a symbolic date,” writes the paper.It says Pashinian’s rally is aimed at “mobilizing his core political base through one of the main techniques of regime change.”

