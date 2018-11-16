Lragir.am says concerns about negative consequences of the Armenian government’s failure to amend the Electoral Code are proving misplaced with the looming start of campaigning for the December 9 parliamentary elections. The online publication argues that the existing electoral system no longer bodes well for vote buying and other illegal practices because the new government has the political will to counter them.

“Zhoghovurd” reports in this regard that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has made clear that his government will bear political responsibility for the proper conduct of the upcoming elections. “Pashinian said in this context that any use of administrative resources must be ruled out,” writes the paper. It says this statement is “very important” as it sends a strong message to election contenders and his loyalists in particular.

“There are already reports that in some electoral districts in the regions rating-based candidates [running on an individual basis] have started competing with each other with dishonest methods in order to win as many votes as possible,” explains “Zhoghovurd.” “And now after the prime minister’s statement some people really need to sober up. Or else, we will have to conclude that some representatives of the new government are using old methods of work.”

“Zhamanak” reacts to the Court of Cassation’s decision on Thursday to overturn a lower court’s decision to free former President Robert Kocharian from pre-trial custody. The paper says that the ruling precludes any “shadowy” involvement of Kocharian in the December 9 elections. Kocharian will thus be held in check in the run-up to the snap polls, it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)