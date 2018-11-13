“Zhoghovurd” accuses the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) of misleading the public with “false claims” about the new government’s track record. The paper points to a statement released by the HHK’s governing board at the weekend. It says that while the party acknowledged mistakes made by it while in power it did not apologize for them. The HHK also scoffed at corruption investigations initiated by Nikol Pashinian’s government, calling them publicity stunts and tools of political repression.

Lragir.am says the HHK statement will likely form the basis of the party’s election manifesto. The online journal suggests that the statement was written by former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian, who will lead the party in the unfolding parliamentary race. It says Sargsian has become the HHK’s new de facto leader. “The statement says that the party will be modernized after the elections,” it says, adding that this most probably heralds the election of a new HHK leadership and a “hard rebranding” of the party. “Either Vigen Sargsian will head the party or the party will disband itself,” it claims.

“Aravot” says that any sensible argument made by the HHK is bound to be rejected by other political actors as well as the public in the run-up to the December 9 parliamentary elections. “The party hated by the majority of citizens is a very convenient target for scoring political dividends,” explains the paper. “It’s hard to speak of one’s vision for the future. That requires knowledge and mental efforts. It’s very easy to talk about how the HHK plundered the country especially because that is true for the most part.” Another serious problem for the HHK, according to the paper, is “visual contact” with ordinary people.

(Lilit Harutiunian)