Ahead of the summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan, on November 8, “Zhamanak” writes that there is still no clarity on whether Armenia will manage to retain the temporary position of the organization’s secretary-general after recalling Yuri Khachaturov, who faces criminal charges at home. “Neither there is any clarity on how and in what format the matter will be discussed at today’s summit – wither it is going to be a discussion of Armenia’s quota or its candidate,” the paper adds.

Lragir.am suggests that statements by members of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) who call themselves “the only real opposition” to the Pashinian government today makes many laugh. “But in doing so, the HHK does not seek to convince the public, but rather it wants to cause people to be skeptical of other political groups. Like in soccer an underdog builds its tactics on complicating the game of the others, the HHK counts on hindering its rivals. And the political team of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is not its rival. Its rivals are the other political parties and groups that will participate in the December 9 elections,” the online paper writes.

“Aravot” writes: “The upcoming elections will be a positive event in the sense that they will reflect the public sentiments, and no political party or group will be able to say that the real picture is distorted. Later, perhaps, there will be no more such opportunity. In Armenia, at least, events in the past were unfolding so that only the first ‘post-revolutionary’ elections were fair. In the five years that followed the fair elections of 1990 the then ruling Armenian National Movement party got the taste of power and became determined never to lose it.” The newspaper’s editor believes that democratic changes will be there to stay in Armenia only when the current political team loses in the election that will follow the current snap elections “and then the party that beats it also loses in the next elections.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)