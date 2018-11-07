“Zhoghovurd” reports that after verifying the electoral roll ahead of the December 9 early parliamentary elections the police have reduced the number of eligible voters in it by some 13,500 as compared to April 2017 when the last parliamentary elections were held. “This is indirect proof that under the previous government the electoral roll was ‘inflated’ and when the authorities, indeed, moved to ‘clean’ the voter lists, including from the names of deceased citizens, we got a different situation,” wrote the newspaper, adding that most of the names removed from the electoral roll were registered in the Syunik and Vayots-Dzor provinces of Armenia “where the former government traditionally got the results it wanted.”

“Zhamanak” suggests that the State Control Service’s exposure of an illegal water pipe that provided irrigation for former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian’s orchards also raises questions that need to be addressed to former Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian: “Was Sarkisian aware of such illegal water pipelines? If he knew and kept silent, not taking any steps against it, then other questions arise here, including those that imply liability. As the matter concerns an irrigation network that worked for 15 years, then these questions can also be addressed to Sarkisian’s predecessor, Robert Kocharian.”

“Aravot” writes: “Criticism of the current government during the coming campaign will not be suitable for political parties and groups taking part in the elections. Only the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will do so as it has nothing to lose anymore and in any case will get its share of cursing. The other parties participating in the elections will avoid doing so, because they will fear to be labeled as ‘hidden HHK loyalists’.”

