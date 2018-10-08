(Saturday, September 6)

“Zhamanak” dismisses arguments that fresh parliamentary elections must not be held now because in that case Armenia’s parliament will be completely dominated by a single political force. The paper says that the freedom and fairness of the elections is more important than their outcome. “If the public gives an overwhelming mandate to a single force that is not a tragedy at all,” it says, adding that many democracies around the world are governed by one party. “Democracy doesn’t suffer from that,” continues the paper. “Democracy suffers from vote rigging, restrictions on liberties, corruption, a lack of public oversight institutions.”

“Before the velvet revolution voters were not allowed to express their opinions because the HHK, which had unlimited power, was sure that it would not be serious to leave an important issue such as elections to the people,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Now that voters have an opportunity to freely elect their candidate, as was the case in the municipal elections in Yerevan, the HHK makes the following argument: the people are euphoric. It would not be fair to say that there is no post-revolutionary euphoria. There is euphoria and it will persist as long as Armenia’s citizens see the risk of a return [to power] of Robert Kocharian or the HHK.”

“Obviously, the Republicans do not want to give up their parliament seats because they are well aware that they will not be present in the next National Assembly,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “And so they take every opportunity to speak out against holding pre-term elections.” The paper rejects HHK claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is violating the Armenian constitution in his push for the fresh polls. Pointing to the October 2 rally outside the parliament building in Yerevan, it says that such a vote is demanded not just by Pashinian but also “the people.” The paper also dismisses HHK calls for a multi-party dialogue on the issue. A party that has long violated the constitution has no moral right to allege unconstitutional actions by others, it says.

(Artur Papian)