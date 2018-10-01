Charles Aznavour Dies Aged 94

Charles Aznavour, the world-famous French singer of Armenian descent, died on Monday at the age of 94.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian was quick to pay tribute to “one of the greatest sons of the Armenian people.”

Aznavour, who reportedly passed away at one of his homes in the southeast of France, was born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian parents. His father was a singer who also worked as a cook and restaurant manager, and his mother was an actress.

Described by some as a French Frank Sinatra, Aznavour sold more than 100 million records in 80 countries, among them “She” and “Formidable.” He sang not only in French but also in Spanish, English, Italian and German.

Aznavour was also one of the most renowned members of France’s influential Armenian community. He was at the forefront of the community’s efforts to help victims of a catastrophic earthquake that devastated much of northern Armenia in 1988.

The crooner regularly visited the country in the following decades. A square in downtown Yerevan was named after him in 2001.

In 2004, Aznavour received Armenia’s highest state award, the title of National Hero, in recognition of his support for his ancestral homeland. Then President Robert Kocharian praised him for “presenting Armenia to the world.”

Kocharian’s successor, Serzh Sarkisian, granted Aznavour Armenian citizenship in 2008. A year later Sarkisian appointed him Armenia’s ambassador to Switzerland and international organizations headquartered in Geneva. Aznavour played a largely symbolic and ceremonial role in that capacity.

Pashinian aired a live video address to the nation shortly after news of Aznavour’s death was reported by international media. “This is a really sad day in the history of our people and our country,” he declared.

“On behalf of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, I want to express my condolences to all of us, to the people of France, and to Charles Aznavour’s fans around the world,” said Pashinian.

“This is a great loss for Armenia and the Armenian people. This is a great loss for France and the French people. And this is a great loss for humanity,” he added.

“Deeply French, viscerally attached to his Armenian roots, recognized throughout the world, Charles Aznavour will have accompanied the joys and sorrows of three generations,” French President Emmanuel Macron said for his part. “His masterpieces, his stamp, his unique radiance will survive him for a long time.”

“We will share with the Armenian people the mourning of the French people,” Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

Macron also revealed that he asked Aznavour to accompany on him on his upcoming trip to Armenia which will host next week a summit of French-speaking nations. He said the singer was due to perform at the summit.

A big fan of Aznavour, Macron is said to have sung many of his songs during karaoke nights with friends when he was a student.