“Zhamanak” says that after the local election in Yerevan the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) can no longer resist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s plans to hold pre-term general elections. The paper says they can only hope to clinch some concessions from Pashinian regarding practical modalities of the elections.

“Hraparak” also comments on Pashinian’s upcoming election-related negotiations with the parliamentary forces. “Here is the most likely scenario,” writes the paper. “Pashinian will agree with the factions that he will resign, the parliament will twice fail to elect a new prime minister, and the parliament will be legally dissolved. If this option proves risky, Pashinian will rally the people and blockade the parliament until the parliament gives in.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York Pashinian made a number of important points regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “On the one hand, he stated that the security and status of the Artsakh Republic will be Armenia’s top priority in the negotiation process,” explains the paper. “He said that any attempt to resolve the conflict militarily would directly threaten regional security, democracy and human rights. Pashinian reaffirmed that Armenia will continue its constructive engagement in the peace process in the OSCE Minsk Group format. At the same time the prime minister presented the conflict in the sole context of the international principle of secession-for-salvation.”

(Artur Papian)