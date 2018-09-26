“Zhamanak” reports that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has again welcomed last spring’s democratic revolution in Armenia. “That the UN secretary general is repeating his reaction from the General Assembly rostrum, in his opening speech at the assembly session, comes to prove that his initial reference [to the events in Armenia] was not emotional or accidental,” comments the paper. It goes on to declare that the Armenian revolution thus earned the UN’s “recognition or seal of approval.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) on Tuesday congratulated Yerevan’s incoming Mayor Hayk Marutian and newly elected members of the city council on winning the weekend municipal elections. In a statement, the HHK also said that it decided not to take part in the elections in order to “spare the society the danger of extreme polarization.” “Furthermore, according to the HHK, the My Step alliance and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in particular based their election campaign on the public’s division into ‘whites’ and ‘blacks,’” says the paper.

It dismisses the official rationale for the HHK’s non-participation in the mayoral race. It says HHK leaders are well aware that they would have hardly received any votes if they had contested the polls.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)