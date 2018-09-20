Reacting to Robert Kocharian’s latest newspaper interview, “Zhoghovurd” says the former Armenian president made clear that he will primarily be putting the emphasis on socioeconomic issues in his political activities. “Kocharian is aware of the severe legacy inherited by Nikol Pashinian’s government from Serzh Sarkisian’s government and gigantic efforts that will be needed to stabilize the situation and step onto the path of development,” writes the paper. It says Kocharian’s main hope is that many Armenians will grow disillusioned with the new government before its policies start producing positive economic effects.

“Zhamanak” says that so far interviews with Armenian and Russian media outlets have been the sole type of Kocharian’s political activities. He has done nothing else on the political arena, asserts the paper.

“Aravot” claims that ordinary Armenians are more interested in hearing Pashinian’s harsh verbal on attacks on Kocharian, Serzh Sarkisian and the former ruling HHK than policy measures planned by his government. These attacks resonate with their “own feelings and aspirations,” editorializes the paper. “Those citizens who have seen this before know that this situation is very temporary,” it says. “The authorities are increasingly running out of their resource of bashing the ‘former criminal regime.’”

A Russian defense analyst, Vladimir Yevseyev, tells “168 Zham” that the new Armenian government is fixated on domestic issues and should pay greater attention to national security. “Azerbaijan hopes that if it opts for an escalation [of the Karabakh conflict] now new government figures [in Yerevan,] including the defense minister and the chief of the army staff, will not necessarily respond appropriately and do the kind of work that would be done by professional figures,” says Yevseyev. “Azerbaijan realizes that internal turbulence in Armenia will continue for about two more years. This is a very dangerous situation for the Karabakh conflict.”

(Tigran Avetisian)