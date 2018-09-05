Armenian Judokas To Miss International Competition In Azerbaijan

An Armenian judo team will not travel to Baku which hosts world championships later this month, Armenia’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs said on Wednesday.

According to Armenian sport officials, Azerbaijan has refused to formally provide the necessary guarantees for the security of the Armenian delegation.

The World Judo Championships are due to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on September 20-27.

Despite the lingering conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh athletes from Armenia and Azerbaijan traveled to their neighboring country on several occasions to take part in major international competitions before 2016 April clashes in the disputed region in which dozens of soldiers were killed on both sides.

Thus, more than two dozen Armenians took part in the first European Games held in Baku in 2015.

Azerbaijani athletes also attended a number of major international competitions in Armenia, including judo, boxing and archery events.

In all those cases security guarantees to athletes were provided by the authorities of the host nation.