“Zhoghovurd” sees “no alternative” to pre-term parliamentary elections in Armenia, saying that the current National Assembly “does not reflect the real political picture and the popular mood.” The paper argues that the largest parliamentary force, the Republican Party (HHK), was ousted from power by Armenians just a few months ago.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says, for its part, that the HHK has failed to become a credible opposition force despite having “huge financial resources” and many experienced individuals. “Very quickly it became clear that there is no reason to be particularly worried [about the HHK,]” writes the paper linked to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It says that all the HHK can do now is to exploit statements made by Pashinian. In particular, it shrugs off at parliament speaker Ara Babloyan’s claims that Pashinian is putting pressure on Armenian courts, saying that he never protested against the grave lack of judicial independence in the country before the recent regime change.

“Today’s political agenda is dictated by corruption revelations, law-enforcers’ statements about the recovery of large [embezzled] sums, arrests, the amounts of bail granted by courts and so on as well as the resulting speeches incriminating the former authorities,” writes “Aravot.” “Not only the prime minister’s entourage but also virtually all political forces concentrate on fighting against the HHK and Robert Kocharian. This retrospective fight is attributed to the latter’s ‘revanchist’ plans which are possible but meaningless and not feasible. Fighting shadows of the past is a very convenient political stance. You don’t have to say how one or another problem should be solved or come up with any ideas. You just confine yourself to lambasting former presidents, General Manvel [Grigorian] and others.”

“Hraparak” comments on the “interesting” decision of the HHK not to participate in the upcoming mayoral elections in Yerevan. “This is nonsense but we are used to political nonsenses,” says the paper. It finds equally nonsensical the same decision made by Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress.

(Tigran Avetisian)