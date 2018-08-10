1in.am says that weapons found by the National Security Service (NSS) in a property allegedly belonging to former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian “totally change the course” of the investigation into the events of March 1-2, 2008 in Yerevan. “It’s not that Hovik Abrahamian’s involvement [in the probe] was unexpected,” writes the online publication. “Abrahamian was one of the pivotal figures in the [former government] system and not only there is nothing surprising about his alleged role in what was a key moment for that system but it would be strange if the opposite would be the case.” It says that many expected that former President Serzh Sarkisian, not Abrahamian, is going to be the next target of the probe.

“Zhoghovurd,” meanwhile, says there is nothing surprising about corrupt practices exposed by the new authorities on a virtually daily basis. “In the months that followed the velvet revolution it emerged that during the HHK’s rule corruption plagued all areas in Armenia,” writes the paper. “So the latest NSS revelation should not have really been news. But there is one noteworthy aspect in this case. During his presidency Serzh Sarkisian periodically spoke about corruption. On a number of occasions he drew special attention to the inadmissibility of corrupt practices in Defense Ministry procurements.”

“Zhoghovurd” says the NSS allegations of serious fraud committed by Defense Ministry suppliers mean that despite Sarkisian’s statements corruption in that area only increased. “On one hand, the former authorities spoke of a fight against corruption but on the other hand continued the relentless plunder,” it claims.

(Tigran Avetisian)