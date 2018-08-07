“Zhoghovurd” notes that despite a continuing decline in its political influence former President Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) still has the largest group and controls the key posts in the Armenian parliament. “The HHK is not coming to terms with its new role, trying to trigger a counterrevolution,” claims the paper. “As for [Gagik Tsarukian’s] BHK and Dashnaktsutyun, although they are part of Nikol Pashinian’s government they do not stand by the prime minister. Furthermore, it is not an exaggeration to say that the BHK and Dashnaktsutyun are now acting against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It’s just that they are doing that covertly, instead of openly sabotaging the work of the government. We can periodically see such manifestations.”

Even the Yelk alliance comprising Pashinian’s Civil Contract and two other parties cannot be regarded as his support base, “Zhoghovurd” goes on. The paper says that those parties have already proved that they cannot be reliable partners of the premier. “And so Nikol Pashinian has no choice but to look for allies outside the parliament,” it says, adding that they may include former President Levon Ter-Petrosian and his remaining political team.

Lragir.am claims that Russia is increasingly struggling to maintain its presence in the South Caucasus. The pro-Western publication says Moscow now lacks “adequate and modern mechanisms” for retaining its influence on Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and continues to rely on “obsolete tools.” “This is also a challenge for Armenia,” it says. “In this regard, the velvet revolution in Armenia is a chance to accelerate the modernization of its tools and capacity to adequately confront challenges.”

(Tigran Avetisian)