Lragir.am wonders why the protracted investigation into the March 2008 violence in Yerevan made little progress during former President Serzh Sarkisian’s rule. “Was that the result of inactivity or a deliberate policy?” asks the online publication. It suggests that the reasons for that are “more political than legal.”

According to “Aravot,” Hovannisian Harutiunian, a senior member of the Yerkrapah Union, has acknowledged that the organization uniting veterans of the war in Karabakh supported Armenia’s former governments in just about every major election. “Yes, in the presidential election of 1998 Robert Kocharian could not have defeated Karen Demirchian,” he says. “Yes, Yerkrapah meddled in it. Yes, there was blatant fraud.” He says the veterans did that because the late Vazgen Sarkisian was “telling us that we have no other option” seeing as Kocharian’s election would strengthen the unity of Armenia and Karabakh.

“So we brought in Robert [Kocharian] … and appointed him as president of Armenia,” continues Harutiunian. He accuses Kocharian of “ruining this country” before handing over power to Sarkisian in 2008.

“The political processes taking place in Armenia these days can be described as being in conformity with a post-revolutionary situation,” Emil Ordukhanian, a political commentator, tells “Past.” “But there is one clarification: the revolution is still going on.” He hopes that it will end in free and fair parliamentary elections. “They would legitimize this political system and make it more stable,” he says.

