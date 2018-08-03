Lragir.am quotes a Russian commentator, Denis Dvornikov, as saying that Armenia is becoming less and less “comprehensible” for Russia. “Does that carry risks? Of course it does because due to that incomprehension Russia could take reckless steps that would have severe consequences,” he says. For its part, Russia feels that “it’s not that easy to punish Armenia right now,” says Dvornikov.

Vladimir Karapetian, a senior member of former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK), tells “Aravot” that people should not be worried about consequences of the new Armenian government’s policy towards Russia. He says that the government regularly reaffirms its commitment to the alliance with Russia.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Artur Baghdasarian, the leader of the Orinats Yerkir party, has put out a statement criticizing the new government for its “imprudent confrontation” with Russia. “At the same time, Artur Baghdasarian noted that recent days’ anti-Russian statements are more than incomprehensible given [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinian’s public pronouncements on foreign policy,” writes the paper. “The Orinats Yerkir leader probably thinks that the society forgot his past actions and statements. And now Baghdasarian is trying to cast himself in new light as if he has nothing to do with processes that have taken place in Armenia since 1998.” The paper also accuses Baghdasarian of having tried to “legitimize” the 2008 government crackdown on the Ter-Petrosian-led opposition.

“Past” comments on the emergence of several new political parties in Armenia. The paper pours scorn on them, saying that their founders probably think that they can save the country and improve its political system.

(Anush Mkrtchian)