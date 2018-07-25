“Zhamanak” says that Armenian officials have made ambiguous statements on Armenia’s participation in an upcoming NATO-led military exercise in Georgia. The paper suggests that Yerevan is wary of a negative reaction from Moscow. “We don’t know yet what its decision will be but there is no doubt that this is the problem and that Yerevan will take a look at it before making a final decision,” it says. “Russia always makes tough statements on NATO presence in Georgia and that is understandable. Moscow does not want to see the alliance expand into an area of its vital interests.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that one negative consequence of the democratic revolution in Armenia is the emergence of more “one-man parties” with disproportionate ambitions. There are already about 100 parties registered in the country. The paper says that the vast majority of them violate provisions of an Armenian law on political parties, including a requirement to hold conventions at least once in two years. And they get away with that, it complains.

“Aravot” reacts to a decision by Echmiadzin’s municipal council to strip Manvel Grigorian, a retired general prosecuted on corruption charges, of the title of the town’s honorary citizen. The paper says that while the charges levelled against Grigorian are very serious indeed the council should have waited for a court ruling on the case before making such a decision.It says the council should have also held a discussion on why Grigorian had received the title in the first place.

“Hraparak” claims that Russia has made a “political decision” to raise the price of its natural supplied to Armenia. The existing gas price is set by a Russian-Armenian agreement that will expire at the end of this year. The paper quotes an unnamed Russian source as saying that Moscow is “bewildered” by some of the statements and actions of the new Armenian government.

