“Zhamanak” describes the first day of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s visit to Brussels as “quite productive,” pointing to his meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini. The paper says Pashinian will also tell other European leaders that Armenia is a “reliable partner” of both the EU and NATO.

“This is the first visit to Europe by the leader of post-revolution Armenia and it is certainly important,” writes “Aravot.” “Neither this nor the previous government of Armenia has said that it is pro-European, pro-Russian or pro-American and that is right … Being at odds with some [major] country or structure would be fraught with the same danger.” The paper goes on to urge the current government and major Armenian political forces to clearly explain “what value system they stand for.” “On this issue they can’t say ‘I espouse Armenian values,’” it says. “That would mean credible elections, freedom of speech, the rule of law, separation of government branches are purely Armenian values.”

“Zhoghovurd” writes about confusion surrounding amendments to Armenia’s Electoral Code sought by the new government and virtually all major parties. The paper says that two task forces set up by the government and the parliament are now separately working on such amendments. It sees growing differences between these two teams, saying that both the government and the parliament are to blame for that. In particular, it says, Nikol Pashinian and his allies must stop snubbing the former ruling HHK over the electoral reform not least because it still has the largest faction in the parliament.

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” a Russian pundit, Modest Kolerov, says Pashinian’s and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian’s statements on the Karabakh conflict contradict each other. “We will comment on such issues only when Armenia stops contradicting itself, when the foreign minister stops denying what his boss, the prime minister has said,” he tells the paper.

