(Saturday, June 23)

“Zhamanak” looks at the new Armenian government’s anti-corruption efforts, saying that they must also lead to new legislative measures that would prevent corrupt practices in the country. The paper says it is also essential that the Armenian society becomes more intolerant of corruption and “shames” anyone who abuses their powers.

“Aravot” says that notorious figures like Manvel Grigorian and Arakel Movsisian stopped using abusive language in public after being interrogated by the National Security Service (NSS). “They now have to be more restrained and humble because nobody stands by them anymore,” writes the paper. “But it would be a gross exaggeration to claim that this mentality has been eliminated because if you are not part of a rejected team you may still not give a damn about the law.” It points out that members of an armed group that seized a police station in Yerevan in July 2016 remain unrepentant about their violent “feats” after being released from custody.

“168 Zham” comments on a new Armenian law on benevolence that prompted strong objections from businessman Gagik Tsarukian and members of his political force. “Of course, everyone realizes that this was a way of demonstrating force,” writes the paper. “This knee-jerk reaction not only highlighted the fact that in our country benevolence has pronounced political implications but also showed what kind of resistance there will be if the National Assembly is presented with a bill really limiting the impact of money and capital on political processes.” Only fresh parliamentary elections can enable Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to make good on his pledge to separate business from politics, concludes the paper.

(Tatev Danielian)