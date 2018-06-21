“Zhoghovurd” comments on the latest bellicose statements made by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, saying that they run counter to the international community’s regular calls for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “It is not hard to guess the reason for this Azerbaijani rhetoric,” writes the paper. “They did not like the new Armenian government’s position on bringing Karabakh back to the negotiating table, and the tough Azerbaijani rhetoric is a response to that.”

“Aravot” disapproves of what it sees as unrestrained verbal abuse directed at Manvel Grigorian, an arrested former army general accused of corruption. “If you are so brave, speak about those who are still on top,” says the paper. “In emotional terms, stealing food parcels sent to soldiers by schoolchildren can only cause shock and anger.” But, it says, there are also many other corrupt individuals in the country.

“Hraparak” similarly says that “honest and legitimate anger about the army must not turn into a wave of repression and manhunt” and that relatives of former and current officials accused of corruption “must not suffer.” “We learned yesterday that the family of a lawyer defending Manvel Grigorian is having serious problems,” writes the paper. “They have even started harassing and abusing children.”

Citing the latest data from the National Statistical Service, “Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that economic growth in Armenia somewhat slowed down in May. The paper insists that “this is a fairly good indicator” given the recent nationwide protests that thrust the country into turmoil. “Revolutions are usually accompanied by economic shocks,” it explains. “But Armenia not only avoided such shocks but also achieved an increase in economic activity.”

(Tigran Avetisian)