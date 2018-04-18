Russia’s Putin Congratulates Sarkisian

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned Serzh Sarkisian late on Tuesday to congratulate him on becoming Armenia’s new prime minister and thus extending his rule.

“Both sides stressed the importance of further development of allied partnership and cooperation in all directions,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the phone call which came just hours after Sarkisian was elected prime minister by the Armenian parliament.

Putin also sent a written congratulatory message to Sarkisian which was publicized by the prime minister’s office. He expressed confidence that Sarkisian’s premiership will help to “further strengthen” Russian-Armenian ties.”

Putin also noted the Armenian leader’s “high political authority” and popular support for the latter’s “policy of reforms aimed at effectively solving socioeconomic issues facing Armenia.”

Putin is apparently the first foreign leader to congratulate Sarkisian, who will remain Armenia’s most powerful man under a new, parliamentary system of government. The two men most recently held talks in Moscow last November