(Saturday, April 7)

“Zhamanak” notes that the Armenian-born billionaire Samvel Karapetian is not in the latest group of more than two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials sanctioned by the United States. The paper speculates that Karapetian is keen to have one or possibly more American companies join his energy projects in Armenia to try to “neutralize his risks in Russia.”

“Zhoghovurd” says Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sarkisian have used foreign media outlets to accuse each other of impeding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Aliyev said that Armenia is “imitating” peace talks with Azerbaijan, while Sarkisian again blamed the lack of progress on Baku’s “maximalist” position. The paper says the conflict remains unresolved because both Aliyev and Sarkisian are not interested in peace.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reacts to the Russian-Turkish agreement to build a Russian-designed nuclear power station in Turkey. The paper says the Armenian government had pledged to build a new nuclear plant with Russian aid even before the Turks decided to utilize atomic energy. It also blames Moscow for the failure of the Armenian nuclear project and claims that the Russian-Turkish deal is “directed against Armenia’s interests.”

(Tatev Danielian)