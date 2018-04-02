(Saturday, March 31)

“Zhoghovurd” writes on the second anniversary of the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, saying that it exposed “problems of the Armenian armed forces.” “Two years on, only the frontline positions have been gotten into shape,” it says. “They have been equipped with new equipment thanks to huge donations by Armenian citizens and Diaspora Armenians. Armenia has acquired new weapons with a loan provided by Russia. By contrast, officials who were responsible for this situation have not been prosecuted. They have only been sacked. The April war also offered political lessons, proving the need for a quick political solution to the Karabakh conflict.”

“Zhamanak” discusses possible implications for Armenia of the rising tensions between Russia and the West. The paper says that they could complicate the Armenian policy of complementing the alliance with Russia with closer ties with the United States and the European Union. It says that the two sides or just one of them could force Yerevan to openly side with it in the standoff. “It’s hard to tell whether these risks are real or exaggerated,” it says. “The situation changes quite rapidly.” In any case, it says, “Armenia must be prepared for the worst-case scenario.”

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” Vladimir Yevseyev, a Russian military analyst, defends Moscow’s decision to deploy military police units at its military base in Armenia. He says this will strengthen discipline among Russian soldiers serving in Armenia and reduce the risk of various offenses committed by them. “The [2015] murder of an Armenian family in Gyumri was a serious blow to both Russia and Armenia,” says Yevseyev. “There have since been many discussions on what measures need to be taken.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reveals that a recent visit to Washington by an Armenian parliamentary delegation cost Armenian taxpayers at least $12,600. The paper seems to consider this an unnecessary waste of public funds.

(Tigran Avetisian)