“Hraparak” reports that Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party will launch nonstop street protests against President Serzh Sarkisian’s continued rule on April 13. The paper says that the protesters will also block streets and urge people to put pressure on pro-government parliamentarians ready to elect Sarkisian Armenia’s new prime minister. But it cautions that Civil Contract has still not agreed to join forces with a coalition of more radical opposition forces called For the Armenian State.

“I wonder why these forces have decided to hold rallies now, not earlier,” Modest Kolerov, a Russian political analyst, tells “168 Zham.” “That President Serzh Sarkisian is going to become prime minister has long been known. At least I have said that for the last year.” Accordingly, Kolerov is skeptical about the success of the opposition efforts, saying that Sarkisian’s political opponents lack popular support.

“Zhoghovurd” scoffs at Sarkisian’s public call for private donations to the Armenian National Academy of Sciences which he voiced at a meeting with scientists making up the state-funded institution on Wednesday. Some of those scientists complained about a lack of government funding for scientific works in Armenia.

“Past” reports that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian presented on his Facebook page on Wednesday interesting comparative data on the goods imported to Armenia in January-February 2018 and the same period of 2017. “This official infographic is quite nice-looking and telling,” says the paper. “Just by looking at it one may think that everything is alright in this country: the economy is growing, there is rising demand and so on. The most interesting part of these indicators relates to socks. According to the figures publicized by the prime minister, in January-February this year Armenia imported as many as 43.69 million pairs of socks. In the year-earlier period Armenians needed only 1.8 million pairs of socks.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)