“Haykakan Zhamanak” suggests that state-controlled media did not much dwell on the statements made by Prime Minister Karen Karapetian during his recent visit to Lebanon, including the one on Armenia’s economic growth figures, because “he is no longer the movie guy”. “He [Karen Karapetian] did his job and now he needs to be made to climb down from the horse. Otherwise, he may become an impediment,” the daily writes.

According to “Zhoghovurd”, the reply from the Prosecutor-General’s Office that it will not subpoena ex-president Robert Kocharian for questioning over his 2008 order to use lethal force against opposition supporters protesting the outcome of the presidential election was a “foregone conclusion”. “The law-enforcement system, including the Prosecutor’s Office, are puppets in the hands of the government. And so they won’t agree to reopen the ‘March 1’ page. They will do it only in one case – if there is an order from [President] Serzh Sarkisian. And Sarkisian will never give such an order, because he is tied with Kocharian in this and lots of other matters.”

“Zhamanak” argues that legally the subject of the 2008 post-election events seems to be closed for all and expectations concerning a relevant legal process are just an “illusion”. “But the political aspect of the matter is far from being closed and we are going to have a ‘political fair’ on this subject soon in the form of an upcoming discussion of the opposition Yelk faction-initiated statement. There is no doubt that the statement will be rejected just like the petition for Kocharian to be questioned was,” the paper claims.

(Elen Chilingarian)