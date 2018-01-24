“Haykakan Zhamanak” attacks senior Armenian officials who downplayed the impact of recent price increases during parliamentary hearings held in Yerevan on Tuesday. “Why did they organize those hearings in the first place?” writes the paper. “To say that there is no inflation in Armenia.”

“Zhoghovurd” says those officials failed to clarify during the hearings whether there are any ways of mitigating the impact of the price hikes. The paper says they claimed instead that external, not “subjective,” factors” are behind the price hikes. “It is not clear what Armenia’s citizens gained from those proceedings,” it says.

“Hraparak” reports that Gagik Tsarukian’s alliance will propose fresh hearings in the National Assembly on the same issue. The paper quotes one of its parliamentarians, Sergey Bagratian, as saying that the bloc is not happy with the format of Tuesday’s hearings. He says the Tsarukian Bloc believes that the next such discussion should focus on what can be done to reverse the increased cost of fuel and some food products. “Besides, there should be no time limits for speeches and questions asked to speakers,” he tells the paper.

“Aravot” cites an Armenian analyst, Gevorg Melikian, as saying that Azerbaijan has purchased $500 million worth of weapons from Belarus in the past decade. Melikian says he is surprised that the Armenian media did not cover Azerbaijani-Belarusian military dealings until a recent announcement that Baku will acquire Belarusian-made rocket systems for $170 million.

(Tigran Avetisian)