“Zhamanak” reports on the recent reportedly non-combat deaths in the Armenian army, claiming that the armed forces gradually become related in Armenian public perception to losses. “On the one hand, there is the attrition warfare waged by Azerbaijan that claims the lives of young people, on the other hand problems existing in our army cause regrettable deaths,” the paper contends, noting the Armenian government’s “irresponsible and complacent behavior” against the background of these losses.

The editor of “Hraparak” suggests that “the efforts of the authorities to man the armed forces would be commendable if officials’ sons were also drafted to serve in the army.” “Answers of officials that their sons also serve are not convincing, since if we had such cases, the state propaganda machine would be advertising such facts from morning till night.” According to the paper, the policies of the government aimed at enlisting more and more young men to the military has resulted in the considerable drop in the number of students pursuing scientific careers.

“Zhoghovurd” reports on another closure of the Upper Lars checkpoint at the Russian-Georgian border, which is a vital route for Armenia’s trade. The shutdown of the border is due to bad weather conditions. “Armenia again will be deprived of the only land link with Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union member countries and will simply not be able to export goods to its trade bloc partners or import goods from them,” writes the paper, suggesting that it is likely to deliver a blow to Armenia’s economy.

“168 Zham” reports that the final declaration at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit may contain some “unpleasant surprises” for Armenia in terms of its references to regional conflicts, in particular, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, “since Azerbaijan has actively worked in this direction.” “In order to neutralize these surprises European diplomats advise that the Armenian side should also show activeness.” In an interview with the daily Armen Ashotian, the head of the Armenian National Assembly’s standing foreign relations committee, gives assurances that “Armenia has fully done its work.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)