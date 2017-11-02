Armenian newspapers report and comment on a series of interviews given by President Serzh Sarkisian several Russian media outlets this week.

“Zhamanak” singles out Sarkisian’s remark that the Investors Club of Armenia (ICA), an investment fund set up by Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetian early this year, will announce on November 13 the launch of investment projects worth $1billion. The paper notes that it was the first time that Sarkisian referred to the ICA.

“It is noteworthy, that that figure is larger than $850 million which was reported by [Prime Minister] Karen Karapetian,” it says, wondering whether the president has “taken over that club.” The paper also points out that Sarkisian spoke to Russian reporters ahead of his trip to Moscow expected later this month.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia are pressing ahead with the creation of a North-South transport corridor that will pass through their territories. The paper says it could become a “serious alternative” to a North-South highway which is being constructed in Armenia. It argues that cargo shipments by rail are cheaper than by road.

“Past” comments on the Armenian government’s plans to lay off more than 5,500 public sector employees next year. The paper criticizes them, saying that the planned cost-cutting will not affect senior government officials and civil servants whose number it considers disproportionately large. It claims that the layoffs will not make relevant state institutions more efficient.

(Tigran Avetisian)