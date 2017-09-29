“Zhoghovurd” says that the head of the European Union Delegation in Yerevan, Piotr Switalski, may again find himself at loggerheads with the Armenian authorities following his latest statements on changes which they need to make in order to make Armenians eligible for visa-travel to the EU. The paper claims that Switalski referred not so much to visa-related changes as broader reforms needed in Armenia.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports and comments on a government forecast that economic growth in Armenia will reach 4.5 percent next year. The government expects economic recovery in Russia and higher international prices of copper will contribute to that growth. “That our economy and the population’s living standards are painfully dependent on the copper price and remittances from our compatriots working abroad is not a revelation,” the paper says. “All we have to clarify is what depends on our government.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” reports that a new government bill on freedom of information has provoked strong criticism from Armenian journalists and non-governmental organizations. The paper says that the Justice Ministry, which drafted the bill, appears to be postponing its submission to the government and the National Assembly for approval. It says ministry officials have so far been unable to make it more acceptable to the critics in line with an instruction issued by Justice Minister Davit Harutiunian.

“Hraparak” says that President Serzh Sarkisian’s decision to pardon Vazgen Khachikian, the former head of Armenia’s state pension fund who was jailed for corruption in 2012, has not gone down well with many people. “The extent of criticism and resentment is so high that even sensible people did not dare to counter that at least this plunderer spent five years in jail,” the paper says. “There are so many plunderers that remain at large, occupy posts, wreak havoc on the state budget and get away with that.”

(Tigran Avetisian)