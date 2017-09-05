“Zhoghovurd” dismisses official explanations for Armenia’s decision not to take part in another U.S.-led military exercise which began in Georgia at the weekend. The paper is unconvinced by government assurances that the decision was not the result of Russian pressure exerted on Yerevan. It speculates that President Serzh Sarkisian realized that the Russians did not like Armenia’s participation in another U.S.-led drill held in Georgia in August when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi recently.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” too suggests that the Sochi talks might explain the development. The paper also cites suggestions that Armenia dropped out of the wargames because Azerbaijan decided to take part in them. “It will be clear soon, after certain political developments, what happened in reality and why Armenia dropped out of the exercises,” it says.

“Zhamanak” says that the question of who will be Armenia’s prime minister after April 2018 may not be as important as many people think. “Armenia is going through a deep transformation where the government is being decentralized, rather than changed,” explains the paper.

(Tigran Avetisian)