“Haykakan Zhamanak” describes as “sensational” a Turkish minister’s statement that Turkey wants to sign a free-trade deal with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). “Analysts are now trying to understand Armenia’s position on this Turkish statement,” writes the paper. “They are also looking into what Armenia could gain from that process. The first thing that is pointed out is that in case of signing any agreement with the EEU Turkey will have to open the Turkish-Armenian border, its only land border with that union, or that such a thing is not possible without Armenia’s consent. Therefore, it is claimed, new opportunities will open up for Armenia’s authorities to advance our national interests.”

Other observers think, however, that Russia could pressurize Armenia into making major concessions to the Turks without getting anything in return. “There are indeed such concerns,” says “Haykakan Zhamanak.”

“Aravot” considers “rational” some Armenian opposition politicians’ calls for the country to leave the EEU. “There is neither Europe, nor Asia nor economy nor union there,” claims the paper. “On top of that, there are unprecedented sanctions [against Russia].” It complains that membership in the EEU prevents Armenia from signing free-trade deals with other nations or economic blocs on its own.

“Zhoghovurd” comments on claims by a senior executive of Iran’s national gas company that Tehran and Yerevan are now discussing the possibility of sharply increasing Iranian gas supplies to Armenia. “Iran has repeatedly expressed readiness to sell [more] gas to Armenia,” the paper says. “What is more, at one point Iran did not rule out the possibility of selling gas to Armenia at a lower price.” It claims that the Armenian government failed to seize upon that opportunity. It blames Russia for that. “The Gazprom company … will never allow Armenia to have an alternative source of gas,” it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)