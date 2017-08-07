(Saturday, August 5)

1in.am claims that despite official statistics indicating faster economic growth in Armenia Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s yearlong tenure has been a failure. The online publication argues that Armenians continue to leave their country in large numbers. It accuses Karapetian’s government of cutting expenditure on healthcare and education and says that faster growth claimed by the government is not benefiting ordinary people.

Lragir.am says that Russia’s “growing international isolation” bodes ill for Armenia. The publication sees more clarity in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, saying that contrary to many expectations that it is not becoming more isolationist.

“The resumption by Azerbaijan of large-scale hostilities remains a real possibility because Azerbaijan has reasons [to resort to military action in Nagorno-Karabakh,]” Hrant Melik-Shahnazarian, a political analyst, tells Tert.am. He claims that Baku suffered “losses” on the diplomatic front after the April 2016 war in Karabakh. “In the negotiation process Azerbaijan can no longer exploit issues that were raised by it in the past,” says Melik-Shahnazarian. “Everyone understands that Azerbaijan’s positions have weakened. Therefore, it would be logical for Azerbaijan to recover its losses. Azerbaijan is failing to recover its losses by diplomatic and propaganda means. This is the reason why Azerbaijan keeps the situation along the Karabakh line of contact tense.”

(Tigran Avetisian)