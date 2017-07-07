Karapetian Meets EU Envoys On Planned Reforms

Prime Minister Karen Karapetian met with top European diplomats in Yerevan on Friday to discuss his government’s latest policy program that calls for major reforms aimed at improving the socioeconomic situation in Armenia.

The five-year program approved by the Armenian parliament late last month commits the government to ensuring that the Armenian economy grows at an average annual rate of around 5 percent. Karapetian’s cabinet pledged to achieve these objectives by improving the domestic investment climate, assisting export-oriented manufacturers and combatting corruption. It also promised a reform of the Armenian judiciary.

Karapetian elaborated on this reform agenda at the meeting with the head of the European Union Delegation in Armenia and the Yerevan-based ambassadors of Germany, France and several other EU member states.

A statement by the Delegation said the diplomats assured the premier that the EU is ready to “continue supporting Armenia on its reform path.” It said they discussed with him the government’s “concrete plans how to improve the economy and business environment, step up fight against corruption, improve human rights protection and increase independence and efficiency of the judiciary.”

According to a separate statement released by the government, Karapetian also briefed the EU envoys on anti-corruption measures and other reforms already initiated by his cabinet. “Welcoming the steps undertaken by the Government of Armenia as part of its anti-corruption policy … the EU side underscored that it will continue to assist Armenia in the aforementioned key areas,” read the statement.

The government program was rejected by the opposition minority in the Armenian parliament. Opposition lawmakers said that the authorities are not serious about the promised reforms and will fail to meet ambitious socioeconomic targets set in the 120-page document. Some of them also argued that it is still unclear whether Karapetian will retain his post after President Serzh Sarkisian’s final term expires in April 2018.