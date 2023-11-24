Armenia Eyes Debt Reduction After Paying Russia For Undelivered Arms

During a televised live question-and-answer session with citizens Pashinian was asked about weapons that Armenia had purchased from Russia but that were never delivered.

Earlier, Pashinian and other Armenian officials talked about “hundreds of millions of dollars” transferred to Moscow as part of arms purchase contracts that remained unfulfilled amid Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine.

The citizen, in particular, asked Pashinian why his government would not consider the reversal of a controversial deal that Russia made in Armenia in the early 2000s to take possession of some of Armenia’s lucrative strategic assets in exchange for the South Caucasus nation’s debt.

The Armenian premier gave no figures, but again confirmed that there were problems with Russia’s fulfilling its arms contracts with Armenia.

He said reducing Armenia’s debt to Russia could be one of the mechanisms of settling the issue, but said there were other options as well.

“We know that Russia itself needs weapons. In this context, we expect to settle this issue in a routine working manner. I hope that our discussions will lead to concrete results,” Pashinian said.