Armenian PM Discusses Karabakh, Ukraine With Western Leaders

According to the official transcripts of the calls released by Pashinian’s press office, the main focus of the discussions was the escalation of tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh. But the ongoing war in Ukraine was also reportedly addressed during the conversations.

The transcript of Pashinian’s phone call with Blinken, in particular, said that “the parties stressed the need for stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

It added that Pashinian and Blinken also “exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the chances for unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.”

“The sides also referred to the processes taking place in the international arena, including the situation in Ukraine,” the statement said.

On the phone call with Trudeau, Pashinian’s press office said that the prime ministers of Armenia and Canada “highlighted the importance of a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at ensuring stability and peace in the region.”

“The interlocutors exchanged views on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, including the opportunities of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Armenian-Turkish dialogue. The situation in Ukraine was touched upon,” it said.

Pashinian’s phone calls with the Western leaders come amid an escalation of tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, but also amid statements issued in Yerevan, Baku as well as Ankara, raising prospects of normalization and peace in the South Caucasus region, including possible peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Turkish-Armenian rapprochement.